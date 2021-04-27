Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend payment by 32.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE MWA opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $345,973.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

