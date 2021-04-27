NANJCOIN Trading Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 102.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. NANJCOIN has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $1,304.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NANJCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.27 or 0.00784901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00097091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,434.29 or 0.08089057 BTC.

NANJCOIN Profile

NANJCOIN is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com. NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

NANJCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

