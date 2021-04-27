NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Gap Up to $76.11

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.11, but opened at $80.05. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $79.09, with a volume of 1,233 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $100,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $340,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,552 shares of company stock worth $7,631,590. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,670,000 after acquiring an additional 845,805 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,062,000 after acquiring an additional 67,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after acquiring an additional 57,219 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

