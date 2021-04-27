Narwhal Capital Management Sells 213 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $1,422,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,124,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

