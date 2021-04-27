Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Up to $111.79

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $111.79, but opened at $116.56. Natera shares last traded at $115.04, with a volume of 349 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.93.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $415,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,934.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $202,680.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,938,945. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 148.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,128 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 8,039.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

