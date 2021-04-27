National Bank Financial Comments on Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $53.80. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.