National Bank Financial Comments on Tricon Residential Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$172.47 million for the quarter.

TCN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target (up from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.82.

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$13.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.92. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$7.03 and a 12 month high of C$13.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

