National Bank Financial Increases Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$9.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$9.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE AYA opened at C$6.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$657.38 million and a P/E ratio of -205.00. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.27 and a 1 year high of C$7.20.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.