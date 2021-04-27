National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WPTIF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $17.50.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

