National Bank Financial Weighs in on AltaGas Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion.

ALA has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB upped their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.00.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$22.10 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$14.55 and a 1 year high of C$22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.26. The company has a market cap of C$6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

