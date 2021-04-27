National Bank Financial Weighs in on KP Tissue Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

KPT has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KP Tissue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$10.15 on Tuesday. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$9.43 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.98 million and a PE ratio of -50.50.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The firm had revenue of C$384.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.45 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -358.21%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

