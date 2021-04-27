National Bank Financial Weighs in on Minto Apartment’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Minto Apartment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$30.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

