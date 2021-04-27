National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Insider Jose Ignacio Garat Acquires 6,100 Shares of Stock

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) insider Jose Ignacio Garat acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £19,642 ($25,662.40).

LON:NEX opened at GBX 323 ($4.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 312.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 255.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. National Express Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58.

NEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective (up from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Express Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 333.75 ($4.36).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

