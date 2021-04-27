NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Sets New 12-Month High at $201.40

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 201.40 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 200.30 ($2.62), with a volume of 7384254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.70 ($2.60).

NWG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 181 ($2.36).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 193.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.43. The company has a market capitalization of £22.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%.

About NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

