NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. 281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,282. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

