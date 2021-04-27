Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,912.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,523,000 after buying an additional 1,559,810 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after buying an additional 660,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,061,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,521,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 349,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

