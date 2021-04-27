Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLLSF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NLLSF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,477. Nel ASA has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

