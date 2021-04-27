Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $220.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.43. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 144,701 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $3,510,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

