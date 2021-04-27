NerveNetwork Achieves Market Cap of $18.78 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. NerveNetwork has a total market capitalization of $18.78 million and $316,720.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006512 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00014422 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000153 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NerveNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

