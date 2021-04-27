Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Purchased by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Nestlé comprises approximately 2.4% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,290,000 after acquiring an additional 143,135 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 6.2% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth $1,702,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth $1,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $118.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.67. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $103.18 and a one year high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $3.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

