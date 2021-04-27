Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $575.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $510.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

