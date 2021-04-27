NETSTREIT (NTST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. On average, analysts expect NETSTREIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NTST opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

