New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of New Gold to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.50.

NGD stock opened at C$2.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$3.05.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$259.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

