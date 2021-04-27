New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Announces Earnings Results

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

NYCB stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

