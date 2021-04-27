New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.72. 481,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,709. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

