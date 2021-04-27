New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading Up 6.1% Following Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.72. 165,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,284,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

