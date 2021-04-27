New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Agilent Technologies worth $46,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,826 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,380.

A opened at $137.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.42 and a 1 year high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

