New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,722 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $41,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

