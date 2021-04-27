New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,856 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $38,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DFS opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $107.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

