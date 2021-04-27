New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,480 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 427,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $48,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,768,000 after acquiring an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,503,000 after acquiring an additional 179,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,396,000 after acquiring an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.94.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPG opened at $120.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.86.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

