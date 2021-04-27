Newmont (NEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Newmont to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEM opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.01. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

