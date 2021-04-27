Newmont (NGT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (TSE:NGT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.22 per share for the quarter.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.67 billion.

Shares of NGT opened at C$80.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.06. The stock has a market cap of C$64.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$68.76 and a 12 month high of C$96.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Newmont from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Newmont to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

