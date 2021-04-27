Newtek Business Services (NEWT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ: NEWT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2021 – Newtek Business Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

4/26/2021 – Newtek Business Services was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.50.

4/20/2021 – Newtek Business Services was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.50.

4/7/2021 – Newtek Business Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

3/26/2021 – Newtek Business Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Shares of NEWT opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $606.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.31. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 85.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the third quarter worth $3,458,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 280,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

