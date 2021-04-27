NEXT.coin (NEXT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,912.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $872.21 or 0.01588365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.43 or 0.00519785 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00062200 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000892 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00014167 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003851 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.