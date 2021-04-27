NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 8,651 Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,282,034.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.70. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

