NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $138,000 Stock Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of ArcelorMittal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

