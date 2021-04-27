NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

FNDX opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $53.57.

