NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average of $91.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

