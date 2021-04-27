NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 108.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 582,302 shares of company stock worth $25,736,693. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRC opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

