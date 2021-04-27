NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 384 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEM opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

