Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Reaches $0.51

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.28 million and approximately $783,277.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00066216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00064948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.38 or 0.00793320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00097221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,505.23 or 0.08190352 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

