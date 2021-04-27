Nimiq Market Capitalization Achieves $82.48 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $82.48 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,013.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.70 or 0.04785534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.14 or 0.00471043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $884.01 or 0.01606894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.79 or 0.00733977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.88 or 0.00519646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061103 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.20 or 0.00434807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004256 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,349,535,795 coins and its circulating supply is 7,688,035,795 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

