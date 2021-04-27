NiSource Inc. (NI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on May 20th

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

NiSource has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NiSource has a dividend payout ratio of 65.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

Get NiSource alerts:

NYSE:NI opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. NiSource has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.