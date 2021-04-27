Nokia (NOK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Nokia to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, analysts expect Nokia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nokia stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 627.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

