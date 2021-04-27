Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Lifted by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after buying an additional 867,636 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.42. 5,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,742. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.53. The company has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.48 and a fifty-two week high of $285.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

