Norges Bank Makes New Investment in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 372,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,347,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.49% of United Fire Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 580.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.10. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

