Norges Bank Takes Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 370,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,017,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $904.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.