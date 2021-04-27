Norges Bank Takes Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Vroom by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Vroom by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

In related news, Director Adam Valkin sold 582,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $21,878,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,524,627 shares of company stock worth $57,058,624 over the last 90 days.

VRM opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

