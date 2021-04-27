North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.51. North American Construction Group reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million.

Several analysts recently commented on NOA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

NOA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.54. 25,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,149. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $353.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.