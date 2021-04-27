North American Construction Group (NOA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts expect North American Construction Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $349.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.